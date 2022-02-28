Queens Theatre to Present TURNING IN PLACE II Celebrating The Works Of Women Choreographers

On International Women's Day, Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, Queens Theatre will present "Turning in Place II." This is the first time that the annual film festival celebrating the work of emerging female choreographers will be live at Queens Theatre. The festival will take place at 8 PM ET and be followed by a talkback session with the choreographers.

"Turning in Place II" will feature 12 up-and-coming female-identifying choreographers and female-led dance companies, presenting original filmed works.

The participating choreographers and companies are:

Hannah Straney

Demi Remick

Anneke Belman

Rebecca Allen, Animus Movement

Song Ravinian

Tatiana Nunez

Joan Antoaldina

Nicole Caruana

Garet Wierdsma

Hannah Garner, 2nd Best Dance Company

MacKenzie King, Moonwater Dance Project

Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth, Dual Rivet Dance

The works in this festival are all original compositions, staged and filmed for the camera. These young choreographers explore issues of race, gender, and just the sheer joy and beauty of movement and expressiveness of the human form.

This festival was originally conceived to give choreographers and dancers an outlet for their creativity during the pandemic. While all of the arts were affected by COVID-19, dancers were particularly hard hit. Dance careers are shorter than most, and to lose over a year of their primes was devastating.

Since last year's festival, dance has returned to the Queens Theatre stage and we have weathered multiple variant surges. This showcase continues as a testament to the vibrancy and creativity of the dance community.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Click on

https://queenstheatre.org/event/turning-in-place-2-premiere/ to register for the event.

The film showcase will also be available on the Queens Theatre YouTube channel the day after the premiere.

To learn more about the "Turning in Place II" film showcase visit QueensTheatre.org.