Queens Theatre to Present City Artist Corps Showcases On Two Weekends This Month

This month Queens Theatre will present four City Artist Corps Showcase events featuring 33 artists who each received a $5,000 New York City City Artist Corps Grant to present various works of song, dance, film, theatre and more to the public.

City Artist Corps Grants support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The program distributed one-time grants to over 3,000 artists to help sustain their practice and engage the public across the City's five boroughs during summer and fall 2021. Artists have used the grant to create new works, a phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

The City Artist Corps Grant program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps (CAC) recovery initiative created by Mayor de Blasio and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA). CAC launched in June 2021 with The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) as lead partner and support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME). Queens Theatre is an organizing partner for the program.

The City Artist Corp Showcase at Queens Theatre (QT) will take place during two weekends - Saturday, October 16th and Sunday, October 17th, 2 PM - 8:30 PM and Saturday, October 23rd, 1:30 PM - 8:45 PM and Sunday, October 24th, 12 PM - 9 PM. Each day will feature several different artists presenting their projects to the public at Queens Theatre's 472 seat Claire Shulman Theatre, the intimate Cabaret space and the award-winning glass-walled Nebula Lobby which boasts sweeping views of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The showcase features:

Saturday, October 16th

Ready to Heal/Ready to Grieve 2:00PM

Queens The Series 2:00 PM

The Influence of Musical Theatre on Jazz 2:30 PM

Carmen Meets Lola 4:30 PM

Confessions of a Lens 6:00 PM

Poetry and Film Night with Kimberly Reyes 8:30 PM

Sunday, October 17th

Ready to Heal/Ready to Grieve 2:00PM

Flying with Broken Wings, 12:00 PM

Ellis Island, 2:00 PM

David Krakauer & Friends, 4:00 PM

Sincerely, Erik and Andros in the City, 5:00 PM

Swing Into The Past, 6:45 PM

After the Cut, 8:00 PM

Flamenco Music and Dance, 8:30 PM

Saturday, October 23rd

How To Make Hell Cozy, 1:30 PM

Under One Sky, 1:45 PM

Songs & Poetry of Migration, Refuge & Finding Home, 4:00 PM

Salomé v. John, 6:15 PM

COLORFULL Storytelling, 8:30 PM

Roots to Rap: Evolutions of American Rhythm, 8:45 PM

Sunday, October 24th

DiverseCity Plan, 12:00 PM

Inner City Fencers, 12:00 PM

Five Short Documentaries, 2:00 PM

Yu.S.Artistry/Wave of Colors, 2:15 PM

EXTERNO: Screening and Q&A, 4:30 PM

Eric Stockton Music, 4:30 PM

Journey Through Song, 6:45 PM

Art Thou An Artisté? Yes, I Arted, 7:30 PM

Mi Gente LIVE, 9:00 PM

All events are free, most require advance reservations at: www.queenstheatre.org. All guests 12 years of age and up must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival at the Queens Theatre facilities and patrons over the age of 18 must also show a valid form of ID. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. Learn more about our COVID Safety Protocols here.

For more details about the City Artist Corps Showcase, artist bios and social media information, visit Queens Theatre at: https://queenstheatre.org/the-city-artist-corps-showcase/.

Hundreds of City Artist Corps performances will take place in public spaces throughout the five boroughs through October 31st, as well as at additional showcases presented by The Clemente Center, Street Lab, OpenCultureWORKS, National Sawdust and LPAC.