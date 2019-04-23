Queens Theatre Announces Another Night of THEATRE FOR ALL

Queens Theatre is thrilled to announce another night of Theatre For All readings Theatre For All New American Voices Reading Series returns with another evening of works by disabled playwrights or featuring disabled characters.

This second program of seven short plays is slated for Saturday, May 4 at 8pm in Queens Theatre's Cabaret.

We received an astounding number (172 submissions), of great short plays and limiting the readings to one evening was not feasible. There were too many works that needed to be seen. The seven plays which will premiere at Queens Theatre on May 4 include farces, romantic comedies, experimental works and dramas a wide range of genres which will make for a unique and compelling evening, Rob Urbinati, Director of New Play Development, said.

The program includes Ashes of the Revolution by John Patrick Bray, Broken English by Nina Ki, Claudie's Brother by Barbara Lindsay, The Crass Menagerie by Rich Orloff, Interabled by Marianna Mott Newirth, Purging by Ann Marley and The Tale of the Sleeping Cutie by Diane Sampson.

Many of the actors cast for the readings were members of Queens Theatre's first ever Theatre For All training programs held in September. The company includes Nicole D'Angelo, Thomas Ellenson, Jaleesa Graham, Ali Hardy, Kerry McMenamin, Alejandra Ospina, Hyojin Park, Kennedy Robinson, David Savette, Dante G. Soria, Benjamin Specland and Jae Woo. Evan T Cummings and Lisa Garza will direct the readings.

As with all NAV readings, the Theatre For All Short Play Readings is free, but reservations are required. Call the Box Office at 718-760-0064 to save a seat.





