Queens Public Library Announces July Lineup For Virtual 'Literary Thursdays' Series

Queens Public Library has launched "Literary Thursdays," a series of virtual programs - ranging from author talks to panel discussions to poetry readings - dedicated to examining various aspects of literature and writing process.

Check out the lineup of July events below!

July 2

Chris Bohjalian in Conversation with Jennifer Cody Epstein

Chris Bohjalian is the author of 21 books, including his most recent "The Red Lotus," a global thriller about those who dedicate their lives to saving people-and those who peddle death to the highest bidder. Author Jennifer Cody Epstein's most recent book "Wunderland" is an intricate portrait of a friendship broken by Nazi Germany and its legacy. Join us for this special event with two prominent authors discussing research and writing.

Visit https://queenslib.org/3hlcZZY to attend this program.

July 9

Author Talk With Ariel Lawhon About "Code Name Hélène"

Ariel Lawhon brings us into the world of spies and the French Resistance with her historical novel "Code Name Hélène". Step into danger with Nancy Wake, as Ariel bring to life this little known French Resistance hero, socialite, spy, lover, smuggler, fighter, and most wanted by the Gestapo against the back drop of glittering cocktails and a landscape ravaged by World War II.

Visit https://queenslib.org/2Y2iHrW to attend this program

July 16

Author Talk With Lorraine Tosiello About "Only Gossip Prospers"

New York author Lorraine Tosiello discusses her book "Only Gossip Prospers: A Novel of Louisa May Alcott in New York." In 1875, Louisa May Alcott spent a winter in New York City. Filled with biographical references to Louisa's family, New Yorkers of the time, and Alcott's literary works, the novel intertwines the real people Louisa met, actual events, and the charm of 1870s New York City, with a host of fictional characters.

Visit https://queenslib.org/30XlW6a to attend this event.

July 23

Author Talk With Harold Schechter About "Ripped From The Headlines!"

Meet us at the intersection of true crime and pop culture as author and professor emeritus at Queens College Harold Schechter talks about his new book "Ripped from the Headlines!" Hear about some of the real-life headline-making serial murderers, thrill-hungry couples, and lady-killers who inspired a century of classic films.

Visit https://queenslib.org/30Xrz4i to attend this program.

July 30

Author Talk With Michael Stahl About "Big Sexy"

Michael Stahl was born and raised in Astoria, Queens. A lifelong fan of baseball, Stahl has written several articles covering the sport. In addition, he is a full-time freelance journalist whose stories have appeared in many publications. "Big Sexy: In His Own Words" by Bartolo Colón and Michael Stahl is the story of the famed pitcher told for the first time.

Visit https://queenslib.org/2YNGNpB to attend this program.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You