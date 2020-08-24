Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quizzes
Click Here for More Articles on Quizzes

QUIZ: Which School From A Broadway Show Will You Attend?

School is in session!

Aug. 24, 2020  

It's time to see which school from a Broadway show you will attend! Is it North Shore High? Crunchem Hall? Rydell High?

We're celebrating back to school season by giving you the chance to see which of the many iconic schools from Broadway shows you'll attend with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz below to find out!

Want more theatre quizzes to pass the time? Check out our Quiz Page for more personality and test-your-knowledge quizzes!



Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

From This Author BWW Quizzes