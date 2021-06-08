QUEER ART 1950's- 2021 On View Now at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd.

Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. Is proud to present Queer Art 1950's-2021 in honor of Pride Month, featuring the works by LGBTQ+ artists Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Heather Fazzino, Linjie Deng and their ally Romero Britto. Queer Art will be on display beginning Tuesday, June 1st through July 1st at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The gallery's third floor will showcase some of the most iconic works from Warhol including The Witch from 1981 and General Custer from 1986 as well as Haring's two Untitled works from 1982. Heather Fazzino, who follows in the footsteps of her 3D pop artist father Charles Fazzino, will also be spotlighted showcasing one work from 2021 titled Pride Herstory, and a 2020 creation titled Fragile. Conceptual Chinese artist Linjie Deng will be creating brand new pieces for the exhibition while Romero Britto's vibrant sculptures will also be on display.

Queer Art 1950-2021 will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location. Exhibition hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/, for more information.