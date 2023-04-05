QUEENS RISING Will Return for Summer 2023

There will be dancing in Rockaway. Poetry will pop up in Ridgewood. They'll hit the high notes in Flushing. An art invasion is headed for Astoria! Following a successful launch last summer, Queens Rising plans to promote more than 300 events in June, partnering with over 100 presenting organizations in 2023.

A month-long, multi-disciplinary arts celebration created to highlight the borough's culture and creative diversity, Queens Rising brings together the many arts organizations, multi-purpose venues and galleries in Queens to promote and highlight performances, exhibitions, and cultural events, showcasing the borough's artistic and cultural communities. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2235164®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fqueensrising.nyc%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"There's no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture. I'm so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row, so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you - bring your friends and family - and have a vibrant summer in The World's Borough!" said Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

"It is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Queens cultural community that we are poised to launch the second annual Queens Rising initiative. Our cultural partners have banded together to amplify not only the work of their own organizations, but to collectively ensure that folks in our borough and in the greater metro area know the rich cultural landscape of Queens and all it has to offer," said Jeff Rosenstock, AVP for Governmental Relations and External Affairs, Queens College

This initiative arose from an Arts Advisory Board meeting of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, where leading individuals representing various Queens-based arts and culture organizations gathered to form a Planning Committee. The larger Queens artistic and cultural communities were invited to join various Working Groups to help with Queens Rising's programming, operations, marketing, and fundraising.

Queens Rising has mobilized the borough to collaborate and create an opportunity to highlight and promote all the incredible people who contribute to the vibrant culture and essence of Queens neighborhoods.

Participating presenting organizations will feature work that highlights the immense variety of traditions and cultural expressions that make Queens one of the most diverse regions in the world, a borough whose resiliency and strength will overcome any present-or future-challenges. While Queens Rising's core programming will take place within Queens, the celebration will be extended throughout New York City, with arts and cultural institutions in other boroughs showcasing Queens-based artists and organizations.

Current collaborators include:

A Better Jamaica | Allure Art Studio | Aimi Cultural Center | APAC | Art House Astoria | Ashreynu | Astoria Park Alliance | Bayside Historical Society | Bayside Village BID | Bowne House Historical Society | Center for the Women of New York | The Chocolate Factory | The Church-in-the-Gardens | Culture Lab LIC | Dance Entropy/Green Space | Dancing Classrooms | Diverse Street Initiative | Espresso 77 | FitzgeraldArt | Flushing BID | Flushing Town Hall | Forest Hills Choir| Forest Hills Stadium | Friends of the Crocheron & John Golden Park | Glow Community Center | The Godwin-Ternbach Museum | Greater Astoria Historical Society | Indo-American Arts and Cultural Forum | Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning | King Manor Museum | Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, Inc. | Kupferberg Center for the Arts | LaGuardia Performing Arts Center | Lewis Latimer House Museum | Long Island City Partnership | Louis Armstrong House Museum | Make Music New York | Maspeth Squash | MoMA PS1 | Museum of the Moving Image | Musica Reginae Productions | New York Hall of Science | NYC Department of Transportation | Oratorio Society of Queens, Inc. | QED | The Queens Borough President's Office | Queens Botanical Garden | Queens Chamber of Commerce | Queens Council on the Arts | Queens Economic Development Corporation | Queens Historical Society | Queens Museum | Queens Night Market | Queens Public Library | Queens Theatre | Queens Together | Queens Tourism Council | Queens Underground International Black and Brown Film Festival and The Artist Market NYC Live | Queens World Film Festival | Queensboro Dance Festival | Rincon Criollo | Riders Alliance | RISE Rockaway | School of Rock Queens | Socrates Sculpture Park | South East Queens Artist Alliance | South Queens Women's March | Thalia Spanish Theatre, Inc. | The Garage Art Center, Inc. | Theatre Beyond Broadway | Urban Vegan Roots | Voelker Orth Museum | VP Music Group | Wild Heart Performing Arts Studio | Woodside on the Move | Women In Comics Collective International | Yeh Art Gallery, St. John's University