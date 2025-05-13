QUEENS RISING Celebration of Arts and Culture to Return in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The countdown is on! Queens Rising, the borough-wide celebration of arts and culture, is back for its fourth annual edition this June—bigger, bolder, and more vibrant than ever.

Kicking off on Sunday, June 1 with the opening reception of the Queens Rising Visual Arts Exhibit at the Red Wall Gallery at Resorts World NYC at 4 PM—curated by visual artist Arianne Fernandez—the celebration continues that evening with a live music performance by Union Beat at Bar 360 starting at 6 PM.

This year, Queens Rising is amplifying the talent of more than 50 local artists who will be performing throughout the borough all June long through a list of curated events, including the Queens Scene Performance Series, returning for its second year. The series features collaborations with renowned venues such as Flushing Town Hall, Alewife Brewing, and CultureLab LIC to bring local voices to center stage and foster deeper community engagement.

"Art possesses an universal transformative power to provide solace, inspiration, and connection, during times of uncertainty." said Arianne Fernandez, Visual Artist and Queens Rising 2025 Curator. "As a Queens native, it is an honor to curate an exhibit that highlights the resilience of the human spirit and community."

QUEENS SCENE: Spotlighting the Sounds and Stories of Our Borough

The Queens Scene Performance Series will activate three iconic cultural venues, with artists selected via open call and supported with stipends, marketing, and production support:

Friday, June 6 – Flushing Town Hall starting at 7 PM.

Saturday, June 7 – Alewife Brewing starting at 7 PM.

Sunday, June 29 – CultureLab LIC starting at 4:30 PM.

“As an artist, I've heard firsthand the voices of local performers expressing a deep desire to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Queens Scene was created with that intention—to amplify visibility for our homegrown talent and to open doors to more opportunities across the borough and beyond.” — Nedelka Sotelo, Project Manager, Queens Rising.

What's New & Not to Miss in 2025

In addition to Queens Scene, audiences can expect exciting programming throughout June, including:

Visual Art Exhibition at Red Wall Gallery – Resorts World NYC.

Opening Reception.

Sunday, June 1 | 4 PM–9 PM

Curated by visual artist Arianne Fernandez, this month-long visual showcase features Queens-based artists across disciplines. The evening will also include a live music performance by Union Beat at Bar 360, beginning at 6 PM.

Queens Night Market x Queens Rising.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Saturday, June 14 | 4 PM–Midnight

Live performances by Birds Dance for Queens, Uptown Royalty and Afro Dominicano in one of NYC's most beloved open-air markets.

Culture Pass x Queens Rising in partnership with Queens Public Library, featuring:

A panel discussion with Queens World Film Festival:

Saturday, June 21 | 1 PM at Ridgewood Library.

An Arts & Healing Guided Meditation with Sit With Me in Wonderland:

Tuesday, June 24 | 4 PM at Sunnyside Library.

“This celebration helps to establish our borough as a major destination for arts and culture and much like the work we do with our Red Wall Art Gallery, it creates an opportunity to expose the wonderful people who make Queens what it is to a larger audience.” — Michelle Stoddart, Vice President of Community Development at Resorts World New York City.