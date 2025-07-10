Programming Revealed for Shanghai Day At Lincoln Center's Summer For The City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center for the China Shanghai International Arts Festival revealed the lineup for Shanghai Day at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City festival. Lincoln Center has invited the Center to co-present Shanghai Day, which takes place on July 26, and will be a dynamic celebration of the city's heritage and its contemporary creativity.

Highlights include a family-friendly concert inspired by the Chinese zodiac, a genre-defying jazz set by renowned trumpeter Li Xiaochuan and a multimedia concert based on the global video game phenomenon Arknights. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy DJ sets, street dance and artisan markets across Lincoln Center's campus.

Shanghai Day will feature Jazz, Street Dance, and Silent Disco on the Dance Floor at Josie Robertson Plaza featuring Shanghai-style jazz, pop, hip-hop and DJ sets. Trumpeter Li Xiaochuan and his band will perform original compositions that blend Chinese and Western musical forms, while dancers and DJs bring a mix of street styles and live beats. The Dance Floor transforms into a signature Silent Disco as the sun sets.

Families and younger audiences can enjoy Stories of Chinese Zodiac, which introduces each of the Chinese zodiac animals through classical music and animated visuals. The show will be performed at the David Rubenstein Atrium by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra and accompanied by water ink animation from artist Zhang Lelu, offering an entry point into Chinese musical traditions.

Also at the David Rubenstein Atrium will be a screening of Shanghai Animation Film Studio's iconic The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven, which incorporates traditional Chinese aesthetics, animation and Peking opera components for a one-of-a-kind audiovisual experience. The Film follows the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, on a fantastical adventure as he goes up against the Jade Emperor.

Later in the evening, fans of gaming and animation will be immersed in Arknights Concert, a spectacular reimagining of the popular game's soundtrack at Damrosch Park. This cross-genre production features symphonic music, Chinese folk elements and rock instrumentation, all bringing the vivid world of Arknights to life.

Throughout the day, audiences can also explore artisan markets with live demonstrations and pop-up cultural experiences that showcase the breadth of Shanghai's artistic scene.

Alongside Shanghai Day, the Center for the China Shanghai International Arts Festival will bring Shanghai Grand Theatre's dance Lady White Snake to the David H. Koch Theater. Performances will take place on July 26 and July 27. Lady White Snake, which is led by international ballet artist Tan Yuanyuan as the artistic director, is the latest expression of the "White Snake" story: a timeless Chinese tale through a thousand years, and also a journey of self-discovery.

SHANGHAI DAY PROGRAMMING

4pm, David Rubenstein Atrium

Ever wonder: what is your guardian animal in the Chinese zodiac? The majestic Loong, the swift Rabbit, or the clever Monkey? Join the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra for a family-friendly, magical concert bringing the zodiac to life!

6pm, Damrosch Park

Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center will light up with Shanghai flair! From silk brocades, century-old enamel artistry, hand-woven fabrics, exquisite jewelry, and delicious light bites, you're invited to experience it all.

6:30pm, The Dance Floor on Josie Robertson Plaza

Chinese jazz artist and trumpeter, Li Xiaochuan, and his exceptional jazz band will take you on a musical journey blending East and West. Followed by an epic break dance battle featuring young dancers breaking, popping, and locking.

7:30pm, David Rubenstein Atrium

Follow the legendary Monkey King-Sun Wukong-on a fantastical adventure! Shanghai Animation Film Studio's iconic The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven brings together traditional Chinese aesthetics and the artistry of animation.

8pm, Damrosch Park

The phenomenally popular F2P fantasy Arknights comes to life with a concert rooted in orchestral music, rock, and traditional Chinese folk-all visually illustrated by animations from the game's deep lore.

9pm, The Dance Floor on Josie Robertson Plaza

It's time to turn up the volume and get down on The Dance Floor with DJ DADA. From funk and soul to Hip-Hop, DADA effortlessly transitions between genres, creating an atmosphere where everyone can feel free and expressive.

1:30pm and 7:30pm on July 26; 1:30pm on July 27, David H. Koch Theater

A timeless Chinese tale is reimagined in this bold new dance work from Shanghai Grand Theatre. Through contemporary fusion of eastern and western dance language, Lady White Snake, created by a star-studded team, presents a spiritual rebirth and the oriental stage aesthetics in Jiangnan style.