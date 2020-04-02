Production Resource Group Helps Make Protective Gear For Healthcare Professionals

Faced with the magnitude of the global health crisis linked to the spread of COVID-19, Production Resource Group, LLC (PRG) is putting its skills to work to make a difference in the fight against the virus in Europe and The United States. Known for live event, entertainment and scenic production PRG is leveraging its know-how to help patients and health workers in Berlin and New York by crafting face shields and building a temporary hospital.

"We are responding to the rapidly changing needs of our customers during this emergency, and, with projects like these taking shape around the globe, we are actively at work in the fight against the virus. PRG has resources with direct applicability to this important cause, and we take great pride in playing a role," said Jere Harris, PRG Chairman and CEO.

New York Personal Protective Equipment Production

PRG Scenic Technologies in New Windsor, New York, alongside two other local sub-contracting companies, is working in partnership with NYU Langone Health to manufacture face shields for health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City. The project aims to produce close to 300,000 pieces in just under two weeks.

"We're proud to be a part of this initiative and hope to continue to help those who are aiding in this crisis," said Mark Peterson, General Manager who is leading this effort. "By utilizing versatile production methods and intelligent design and in working with Local 311 stagehand labor, we're going to be able to turn out these shields in record time."

The team has reworked traditional production line assembly to adhere to guidelines for social distancing to ensure worker health.

Temporary Overflow Hospital in Berlin

PRG Germany has been assigned by the Senate Administration for Health, Nursing and Equality, to fully equip a temporary hospital in Hall 26 at the Berlin Expo Center. The 'Corona - Jafféstraße Treatment Centre' will serve as an overflow hospital receiving respiratory patients who can no longer find a place in Berlin's clinics.

Construction started on March 30th and the hospital is targeted to become operational in approximately 20- 25 days and it will operate for as long as necessary. PRG will deliver and install lighting, truss and hoists for the suspension of the lighting fixtures, gas and water pipes, as well as IT infrastructure and approximately 25 tons of cabling for the basic supply of electricity to the different beds and medical equipment.

"PRG is taking its significant resources directly to the battle against COVID-19. We are proud to support this temporary hospital and hope to help bring the global pandemic to an end," says Stephan Paridaen, President and COO.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You