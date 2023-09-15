Princess Peach Takes the Stage in 'Princess Peach: Showtime!' Nintendo Game

Princess Peach: Showtime! makes its debut on Nintendo Switch March 22, 2024.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Princess Peach Takes the Stage in 'Princess Peach: Showtime!' Nintendo Game

Princess Peach is ready to take center stage! Nintendo will be pulling back the curtain on Princess Peach: Showtime! next year.

The new Nintendo Switch game follows Princess Peach and her group of Toads as they attend a theatrical performance at the Sparkle Theater that gets interrupted by the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, who attempt steal the spotlight and cause a ruckus.

Now, Princess Peach and the theater's guardian, Stella, have to save the play through this brand-new game. Peach will be able to transform into various roles for different plays, giving gamers the option of Peach becoming a Swordfighter, pastry chef, and detective to save the play.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will debut on Nintendo Switch March 22, 2024. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop and at select retailers here.

Watch the trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! here:



