Princess Grace Foundation Receives $1 Million Gift From John Gore Organization

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has announced that it is establishing a new award to support emerging theater professionals in any discipline for his/her "Unique Contribution to Theater." This award is being funded by a $1,000,000 charitable gift from the John Gore Organization with a goal of identifying and supporting extraordinary young talent in the theater field. The award will be presented annually, beginning in 2019.

Established in 1982 and overseen by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, The Princess Grace Foundation-USA marked the beginning of an exciting new era last month with the appointment of award winning Broadway producer and entertainment entrepreneur, Brisa Trinchero as its new CEO.

Since its inception, PGF-USA has honored Princess Grace's legacy in part by awarding grants and scholarships for excellence to emerging artists in the fields of theater, dance and film. Among the early career artists in theater who have received the support of PGF-USA have been Tony Kushner, Sam Gold, Leslie Odom Jr., Anna Shapiro, Paul Tazwell, Patrick Page, and many more. This year, no less than five of the 2019 Tony Award nominees were Princess Grace Award alumni.

"One of the joys of my life is being able to carry on my mother's legacy by supporting emerging artists," HSH Prince Albert II said, in a statement. "This remarkable gift from the John Gore Organization comes at a time when we are taking bold leaps forward in our mission, and we appreciate the opportunity it provides to expand our reach to great artists whose work defies easy categorization."

"PGF-USA's unrivaled track record in identifying and supporting remarkable young talent speaks for itself," said John Gore. "The Foundation is the perfect partner in helping us recognize excellence in the next generation of theater talent."

"I'm immensely proud, as I step into my new role and begin ushering in the Foundation's exciting new era, to have this incredible support from the John Gore Organization," added Brisa Trinchero, PGF-USA's CEO. "Their generosity will enable us to deepen our support of the Broadway community of which Princess Grace was a part during her lifetime. "

The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 14-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 45 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards.

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is a non-profit, publicly supported foundation, headquartered in New York City. Established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, the Foundation was created to honor the legacy of his wife, Princess Grace [Kelly], a Hollywood icon and pioneer of arts support in the United States and Monaco. The Foundation's mission is to elevate extraordinary emerging artists in theater, dance, and film, in the United States, via game-changing grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. Since its inception the Foundation has given awards to nearly 800 recipients. Some notable Princess Grace Award recipients in Film include: Emmy winner Cary Fukunaga (Director: Bond25, HBO's "True Detective"), John Chu (Director: Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights film) Greg Mottola (Director: Superbad, "Arrested Development"), Stephen Hillenburg (Creator: "SpongeBob SquarePants"). Theater recipients include: Tony Award winning director, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer and Tony Award winning playwright, Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner, Oscar Isaac; and Tony Award winning actor, Leslie Odom Jr. Dance/Choreography recipients include: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director, Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's principal dancers, Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston; and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck; as well as choreographers Camille A. Brown and Michelle Dorrance.





