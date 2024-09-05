President Bill Clinton to Host Exclusive Moderated Discussion at the Beacon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Former President Bill Clinton will host an exclusive moderated discussion at the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30PM. Former President Clinton will delve into his highly anticipated memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, which will be released on November 19, and discuss his candid thoughts on the 2024 presidential election. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10:00AM.



In Citizen, former President Clinton offers his perspective on his post-presidential years alongside the most crucial events of the 21st century. He shares personal insights on his ongoing public service and advocacy work, redefining the impact of a former president on the world stage. This event offers the unique opportunity to hear former President Clinton speak about the challenges and rewards of his post-presidency, as well as the current state of the world.



Tickets for the November 19 event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre on Saturday, September 7.