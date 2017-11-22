Pre-Broadway Run of CRAZY FOR YOU Postponed at the Ahmanson

Center Theatre Group's pre-Broadway production of "Crazy For You," which was scheduled to run at the Ahmanson Theatre February 7 - March 18, 2018, has been postponed.

"Due to scheduling complications, Center Theatre Group and Joey Parnes, our producing partner in New York, have agreed to postpone the upcoming production of 'Crazy For You' at the Ahmanson," said Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group. "We remain excited to see this new production of 'Crazy For You' in the future. In the meantime, we will be reaching out to our subscribers and single ticket buyers, and we are working on alternative programming options for this season at the Ahmanson."

Tickets that have been purchased for "Crazy For You" at the Ahmanson Theatre will be honored for the new production once it is announced. For those patrons with questions or needing additional assistance, contact Center Theatre Group's Audience Services department at (213) 628-2772.

