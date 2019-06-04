Pop Singer Sia Will Release a Movie Musical This Fall, Titled MUSIC

Pop superstar Sia is taking the big screen, according to Elite Daily.

The singer will make her film directorial debut with the film "Music," which will hit theaters this October, she confirmed on Twitter.

The film will be a musical drama, starring Maddie Ziegler of Dance Moms, along with Kate Hudson and Broadway's Leslie Odom, Jr.

Ziegler has worked with Sia many times, beginning as the lead dancer in the music video for "Chandelier" in 2014. This led to Ziegler taking the lead in many of the singler's music videos, including her most recent ones alongside the group LSD.

It was announced last year that the film will follow an autistic teenage, played by Ziegler, who is cared for by her sober drug-dealing sister (Hudson).

The screenplay is co-written by Sia and children's book author Dallas Clayton.

The film was not initially planned to be a musical, and had the original Working Title "Sister." However, the project has now shifted and will include original music and choreography.

