Podcast Studio Atypical Artists to Produce a Serial-Meets-Broadway-Style Scripted Series

Podcast studio Atypical Artists has teamed up with musical theatre writers Brett Ryback, Jeff Luppino-Esposito and Matt Sav for a Serial-meets-Broadway-style scripted series, according to Deadline.

Ryback, Luppino-Esposito and Sav have created In Strange Woods, which tells the coming-of-age story of Peregrine Wells, an 18-year-old girl in Minnesota's north woods, reeling from the death of her older brother.

Ryback, who also acts as narrator, spins a fictional mystery that weaves together investigation and taped interview with a folk-pop score.

The podcast series was created with the help of Atypical Artists, which is run by Lauren Shippen.

A pilot of the series was made last year and it featured CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND star Donna Lynne Champlin, Tony nominee Patrick Page, Wicked's Jonah Platt and The Glee Project's Lily Mae Harrington.

Shippen said, "The pilot and concept of In Strange Woods stopped me in my tracks - it's inventive and beautifully crafted and unlike anything I've ever heard. Myself and Atypical are so honored to get to work with Brett, Matt, and Jeff to create a show we just know will knock people out of their socks."

Ryback added, "Matt, Jeff and I were taken with the idea of combining the true-crime format with musical drama. It's an unlikely hybrid that has yielded something truly fresh and unexpected. To then partner with Lauren and Atypical Artists, who share our nerdom for podcasts and Broadway, has been incredible fortune. We're so excited to work together to bring musical storytelling to an even larger audience."

Read the original article on Deadline.





