Podcast Roundup: Best Broadway Podcast's for the Week of Nov. 20th w/ ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Eva Noblezada, Jordan Roth, Tovah Feldshuh, and More!

Here at BroadwayWorld, we love podcasts! So, starting today, we are going to be rounding up the best episodes of our favorite theatrical podcasts every week, so you can find them all in one place.

Check out all of BWW's podcast coverage HERE . Do you have a podcast that you would like to see in our weekly round-up? Send us the details here .

The podcast is back and we're not pulling any punches. Today we sit down with recent Tony Award winner Bradley King to discuss his lighting design for NATASHA PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. He traces the journey of the design from Ars Nova, where the plot was hardly more than chandeliers and lightbulbs, all the way to his massive, immersive design at the Imperial Theatre.

Hear how he and director Rachel Chavkin developed the look of the show over four different iterations, how he ushered in the role of "Automated Light Bulb Winch Programmer" and what it's like winning a Tony for your Broadway debut. Bradley is also very active in the 829 union negotiations and he and Cory discuss the recently updated LORT contract and review the various expenses for which designers on the road can be reimbursed.

Check out the full article here .

Listen to the episode here :

Jordan Roth, the Tony Award winning President of Jujamcyn Theaters, is responsible for bringing "Spring Awakening," "Clybourne Park," "Kinky Boots," "Springsteen on Broadway," "Falsettos," "Mean Girls," "Frozen," "Angels In America" and many other hits to Broadway.

The youngest president ever of a theater dynasty, Jordan has quickly become one of the most respected producers in the American theater. On this episode of "Little Known Facts" Jordan talks with Ilana about his desire to bring theater to Broadway that inspires and changes lives; indeed, Jordan's gift for bringing together other creatives and cultivating talent has allowed him to bring some of the most powerful game changing plays to the Broadway stage.

Check out the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

This week we are celebrating our love of Ahrens & Flaherty with interviews with the cast and creative team of the upcoming ONCE ON THIS ISLAND revival! Kevin and Bryan had an amazing time at the Sneak Peek Press Event chatting with director Michael Arden, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and show stars Quentin Earl Darrington, Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Philip Boykin, and Kenita R. Miller.

This episode also features a new segment called "Off-Broadwaysted" where we bring you mini interviews from shows Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and all around New York City. On this first installment, Kevin is chatting with Brian Russell Carey and Michael McCoy Reilly from RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD, the new musical featuring the music of Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter.

Check out the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

The Broadwaysted Crew is cropped, photoshopped, and looking amazing for our recording session with photographer and Creative Director Nathan Johnson!

We're pouring out Kimberly's new cocktail recipe--Iced Tea, Jack Daniels, and Mango Puree--while Nathan spills about how he found his passion behind the camera and how he moonlights as Brad Pitt in coffee shops.

Check out the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

On the latest episode of the Maxamoo podcast, Diep, PennyMaria, and Lindsay talk about what they've seen on the stage lately, including Solstice Party!, The Elephant in Every Room I Enter, Veil'd, Junk.

Solstice Party! by Susan Soon He Stanton from Live Source Theatre Group at A.R.T/New York Theatres (0:50)

The Elephant in Every Room I Enter by Gardiner Comfort at Next Door At NYTW (10:33)

Veil'd by Monet Hurst-Mendoza at Astoria Performing Arts Center (19:00)

Junk by Ayad Akhtar at Lincoln Center Theater (33:15)

Check out the full article here .

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

Today's guest is Eva Noblezada. Eva is currently staring as Kim in MISS SAIGON on Broadway. This episode you find out how she went from being a 17-year-old junior in High School to becoming a Tony nominated actress all within four years!

Eva is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. Eva was spotted by New York casting director, Tara Rubin, during a performance at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) at the Minskoff Theatre in 2013. Rubin was so moved by Eva's talent that she set up an audition with Cameron Mackintosh, who was preparing his 2014 London revival of Miss Saigon.

Check out the full article here .

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

No one is going to rain on your parade today because the wonderful survivor of over sixty years of show business, Mimi Hines, joins Rob and Kevin for one of their most intimate and revealing interviews to date with the star of FUNNY GIRL and countless television specials, late night talk shows, and nightclub acts.

Mimi pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she ended up replacing Barbra Streisand in FUNNY GIRL, what it was like working in burlesque, and why she wakes up every day wanting to sing a song! Also, Mimi shines the spotlight on Phil Ford, Ed Sullivan, and Ethel Merman!

Check out the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

This Week: Rob and Kevin sing from Sunset Boulevard, the insanity of recitative, Rob and Kevin try to speak with the young kids, Kevin advocates for Lil Abner, the brilliance of Jones & Schmidt, how J&S really led the musical theatre revolution, the saga of Grover's Corners, Ethel Merman plays teacher, David Merrick sings, and the brilliance of musicals within musicals. Check out the full article here . Listen to the episode here: Come down from your balcony, Golda, because Tovah Feldshuh is sitting down with Rob and Kevin to look back on her incredible career in theatre, film, and television. Tovah dissects not only her process, but, her collaborations with countless directors, writers, and fellow actors. From CYRANO to PIPPIN, SARAVA to YENTL, HELLO, DOLLY to GYPSY, Tovah takes everyone down memory lane with love and laughter. Check out the full article here . Listen to the episode here: The topic of race in theatre and the whitewashing on the professional stage with special guests Ann Harada and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Alan H. Green. In this episode, the topics of white privilege, color-blind casting, and the systematic disenfranchisement of people based on the color of their skin are hashed out and discussed at an honest mature level. We live in a time that hatred is spouted so freely, when the ultimate goal should be to see people for what's under their skin. Everyone has an innate worth and sense of equality and that POC are as much as, not less than. The theatre world is known for being all-inclusive, so let's educate ourselves and understand there is enough for everyone. Check out the full article here . Listen to the episode here: Actor, opera singer, songwriter, Christiaan Smith, is finally making his mama proud by gracing the stage at Carnegie Hall. Along with a rebellious determination, it is truly practice, practice, practice, that helped Christiaan make it this far.

He makes his debut on November 18th. Go to Christiaan Smith's website for more information on how to get tickets. Hear my conversation with this talented and gorgeous artist.

Check out the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

Related Articles