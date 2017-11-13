ICYMI: Broadwaysted Talks to the Stars of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND & RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD

This week we are celebrating our love of Ahrens & Flaherty with interviews with the cast and creative team of the upcoming ONCE ON THIS ISLAND revival! Kevin and Bryan had an amazing time at the Sneak Peek Press Event chatting with director Michael Arden, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and show stars Quentin Earl Darrington, Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Philip Boykin, and Kenita R. Miller.

In the studio, we're pouring out cocktails and debating our Top Ten favorite songs by Ahrens & Flaherty to create our definitive Top Five list (okay, fine...Top Six.) Trust us, after seeing the press event we know for sure that Once on this Island is going to be an inventive and exciting revival full of incredible talent and a timeless message of love and hope so make sure to get your tickets now!

This episode also features a new segment called "Off-Broadwaysted" where we bring you mini interviews from shows Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and all around New York City. On this first installment, Kevin is chatting with Brian Russell Carey and Michael McCoy Reilly from RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD, the new musical featuring the music of Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter. Kevin gives Brian and Michael a "Brothers in Musicals" Quiz and they chat about how much fun audiences are having at their show at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

So tune in to hear about two awesome shows, lots of great interviews, and how to "win a conversation" on this fun-filled episode of Broadwaysted!

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

