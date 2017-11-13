Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes FUNNY GIRL and Nightclub Star, Mimi Hines

No one is going to rain on your parade today because the wonderful survivor of over sixty years of show business, Mimi Hines, joins Rob and Kevin for one of their most intimate and revealing interviews to date with the star of FUNNY GIRL and countless television specials, late night talk shows, and nightclub acts.

Mimi pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she ended up replacing Barbra Streisand in FUNNY GIRL, what it was like working in burlesque, and why she wakes up every day wanting to sing a song!

Also, Mimi shines the spotlight on Phil Ford, Ed Sullivan, and Ethel Merman!

