Design-Focused 'in 1: the podcast' Welcomes GREAT COMET Tony-Winning Lighting Designer, Bradley King

The podcast is back and we're not pulling any punches. Today we sit down with recent Tony Award winner Bradley King to discuss his lighting design for NATASHA PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. He traces the journey of the design from Ars Nova, where the plot was hardly more than chandeliers and lightbulbs, all the way to his massive, immersive design at the Imperial Theatre.

Hear how he and director Rachel Chavkin developed the look of the show over four different iterations, how he ushered in the role of "Automated Light Bulb Winch Programmer" and what it's like winning a Tony for your Broadway debut. Bradley is also very active in the 829 union negotiations and he and Cory discuss the recently updated LORT contract and review the various expenses for which designers on the road can be reimbursed.

And he discusses being a young designer with a growing family and how that impacts his life and work decisions. Heat up the dumplings, pour yourself some Borsht, and join us for a great chat!

Listen to the episode here :

Bradley King is an award-winning lighting designer for theater, opera, and live performance based in New York City.Â On Broadway, his design for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as a Live Design Achievement of the Year. His collaborations with the award-winning director Rachel Chavkin include Hadestown (The Citadel, NYTW; Drama Desk Nom.), The Royal Family (The Guthrie), Preludes (LCT3), The Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls (Yale Rep), and Uncle Vanya (CSC).

In New York, his work has been seen at Roundabout Theatre Company, LCT3, Playwrights Horizons, Signature Theater Company, the Atlantic Theater Company, New York Theatre Workshop, Ars Nova, CSC, The Vineyard, The Kitchen, LAByrinth Theater Company, the Cherry Lane, Abrons Arts Center, Wild Project, and many others.

Across the US, Bradley's designs for theater have been seen at the Alley Theater, American Repertory Theater, Berkeley Rep, the Guthrie, The Old Globe, South Coast Rep, Virignia Stage Company, Yale Rep, and many others. Bradley's extensive experience in Opera includes work for Bard Summerscape, the Glimmerglass Festival, Kentucky Opera, Opera Omaha, Vancouver Opera, Virginia Opera, and many others.

Guest Website: http://bradleykingld.com

About 'in 1: the podcast' :

You know those conversations you have at the bar after a long day of tech?...The moments where you sit with your friends and colleagues and discuss what you love about being a designer, but also what drives you mad? Imagine getting to listen in on those conversations with some of the most fascinating, celebrated, and sought after theatrical designers working today. That is what in 1: the podcast strives to be. A long-form, uncensored, candid chat with designers of all walks of life talking about their lives in the theatre. No topic is off limits. From life on the road to life in a Broadway theatre. From trying to get noticed in New York to making a splash in regional theatre. You'll never know what to expect from each episode. You might learn about a designer's latest inspiration, or how they got started, their most embarrassing moment, or their favorite collaborator. Hosted by real life (we think) designer Cory Pattak, in 1: the podcast offers unprecedented access into the world of theatrical design, direct from the industry's most interesting movers and shakers. All the world's a stage, so draw back the curtain and come meet the magic makers who bring those worlds to life.

Website: in1podcast.com

Facebook: in1podcast

Twitter: @in1podcast

