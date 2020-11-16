Podcast: NEXT TO NORMAL Leads THE BROADWAY GINGER's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Musicals Episode

Only ten musicals have ever won the distinguished award

THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is taking on a pretty nerdy topic and deep-diving a modern classic on the way.

Pulitzer Prizes are awarded every year for excellence in American writing, with categories for journalism, books, drama, and music. The drama prize almost always goes to a critically-acclaimed straight play by someone really serious like Eugene O'Neill or August Wilson, but on rare occasions, it goes to a musical. Only ten musicals have ever won.

So today Sally and Ashley discuss those select few and take a deep dive into a huge favorite of theirs, NEXT TO NORMAL.

"Join us as we try to get through a whole episode without giggling every time the name 'Aaron Tveit' is said. Check out our show notes on TheBroadwayGinger.com to watch NEXT TO NORMAL videos including the recent Stars in the House reunion. We have also just launched a survey for listeners to help us strengthen our next season, which you can access here."

Local theatre shout-out: The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA

Episode mentions: "Tveiter-tots," Next to Normal, Aaron Tveit, Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Jennifer Damiano, Louis Hobson, Adam Chanler-Berat, Ben Brantley, Helen Hayes Awards, Tony Awards, Feeling Electric, Norbert Leo Butz, Sherie Rene Scott. Off-topic mentions: Arthur Miller, Of Thee I Sing, South Pacific, Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Fox Theatre, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Walter Kerr, Rent (Ashley's favorite show), Side Show, Emily Skinner, Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, The Sound of Music, Peter and the Starcatcher, Amelie, Philippa Soo, the Les Miserables movie, Grease Live!, Dear Evan Hansen, The Last Five Years, The Arena Stage, 30 Rock, Billy Elliot, Stockard Channing, Pal Joey, Ben Platt, Tuck Everlasting, The Color Purple.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

