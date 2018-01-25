Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes Legendary Actor and Director Austin Pendelton

When given time to chat with yet another legendary performer of the stature of Austin Pendelton, you must take it. He continues to act, write, teach, and direct. About to take the stage again in the upcoming play, DELTA IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS, OR MAYBE NOT. He chats with me about his role in the show, as well as, his long career. Take a listen and enjoy.

Actor Austin Pendleton was born March 27, 1940 in Warren, Ohio to Frances and Thorn Pendleton. He graduated from Yale University. He later became an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, and acted in several of the theater's productions. His first film appearance in PETULIA, a minor and uncredited role. Since, he has made over 100 appearances in television and film.

Was nominated for Broadway's 1981 Tony Award as Best Director (Play) for directing Elizabeth Taylor in a revival of Lillian Hellman's THE LITTLE FOXES. Years earlier, he had played Leo in the the same show.

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

