Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes HELLO AGAIN Composer Michael John LaChiusa

Nov. 21, 2017  

It is always a shock when a fan meets the object of his fandom. However, when YOU are the object of the fan to whom you are also a fan, the mutual fandom is off the chain.

I recently met the amazing Tony Award nominated composer/lyricist, Michael John LaChiusa, at the after party for the premiere of the film adaptation of his musical, HELLO AGAIN.

He promised to come to the studio and do a proper interview with me. So please enjoy my conversation with the amazing, Michael John LaChiusa.

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes HELLO AGAIN Composer Michael John LaChiusaPrice, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

