Podcast: 'Half Hour Call w/ Chris King' Welcomes Broadway Properties Master, Michael Critchlow

Today's guest is Michael Critchlow. Critchlow is a Broadway Production Prop man.

He has worked on numerous broadway shows, including NEWSIES on Broadway, and has done national and international tours for over 10 years.

This episode we dive into his union, what it's like for crew during tech weeks, and why these guys really are the hardest working people in show business!

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

