Playwriting Applications Open for Scranton Scratch Night
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast of HAMILTON performed 'The Schuyler Sisters' on the Thanksgiving Day Parade....
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...
Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade
The cast of MEAN GIRLS performed 'Someone Gets Hurt,' (led by Renee Rapp)!...
VIDEO: Watch This Hilarious Mashup of Trump Clips Set to 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS
Jimmy Kimmel Live did a segment on last night's episode about Trump's apprehension about leaving the White House, and set it to a tune that Broadway f...
Helen Mirren Believes that Shakespeare Should Not Be Taught in Schools
Helen Mirren has revealed that she does not believe Shakespeare should be taught in schools....
20 Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Gobble Up!
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!...