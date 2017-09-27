Playwright's Legal Team Responds to James Franco's Cease & Desist Letter

As previously reported, Epic Theatre Company's production of "James Franco and Me" written by Kevin Broccoli cancelled its New York production, originally slated to go up in August, after the venue at which the play was to be performed received a cease and desist letter from Franco's lawyers.

The playwright, Broccoli, began working with his own lawyers to respond to the cease and desist. Their letter, which has been emailed to Franco's attorneys as of today, September 27, can be read in full below. Broccoli and his lawyers are waiting on a response from Franco's legal team.

"I'm very disappointed," said Epic Artistic Director and writer/actor in the show, Kevin Broccoli, said at the time of the cancellation. "We went to great lengths to let Mr. Franco know that the show existed and that he's portrayed favorably in it. We never received any pushback until our New York venue got a letter from his attorneys. The space didn't feel comfortable moving forward with the project, even though I feel very strongly that the show does fall within the realm of satire, and as such, should be protected by the First Amendment."

"James Franco and Me" tells the story of Kevin, a writer, who finds himself in a hospital waiting for his father to pass away. For some inexplicable reason, James Franco shows up to comfort Kevin, and the two end up spending a very long night discussing fame, mortality, and what to do with the time you're given.

Broccoli also said he still plans on bringing the show to New York in the future. "I have a great producer, and we're confident another venue in New York will see that the show is pure satire, and that it shouldn't pose any legal risk. In the meantime, we're going to keep creating great, edgy theater right here in Rhode Island."

Read the letter in full below:

"Dear Mr. Collier:

"We represent playwright Kevin Broccoli in connection with your client James Franco's attempt to pressure theatrical venues into cancelling performances of Mr. Broccoli's play James Franco and Me (the "Play"). In particular, we write in response to your July 7, 2017 cease-and- desist letter to the People's Improv Theater, which resulted in the cancellation of several performances of the Play.

"For the reasons explained below, we are confident that your client does not have any valid claim in connection with the Play. Contrary to the assertions in your letter, the First Amendment provides playwrights and other creators of expressive works - including both your client and Mr. Broccoli - with robust protection against the claims you threatened. Put simply, Mr. Broccoli does not need Mr. Franco's permission to perform the Play, and will perform the Play as he desires. Mr. Broccoli also reserves the right to take legal action if your client continues to interfere with his contractual relationships with theatrical venues.

"The Play

"In the Play, a character named Kevin - which is based upon, and typically played by, Mr. Broccoli - sits in a hospital waiting room while his father is dying. The "James Franco" character stays with Kevin during the agony and tedium of awaiting a loved one's fate in a lonely and impersonal waiting room. Their wide-ranging discussion tackles numerous topics like art, passion, sexual identity, and death, while engaging in a critical exploration of Mr. Franco's films and television projects, including 127 Hours, Spring Breakers, Pineapple Express, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, General Hospital, Spiderman, Oz the Great and Powerful, and This Is the End, among others.

"In addition to exploring Mr. Franco's works, the Play parodies the public perception of Mr. Franco as a passionate, eccentric actor and artist who fully invests himself in his work. In one scene, for example, the "James Franco" character describes how he emotionally cut off his arm in preparation for his role as Aron Ralston in 127 Hours. In other scenes, the character vehemently disclaims any interest in money, highlighting Mr. Franco's perception as someone who is not simply interested in pursuing projects for maximum financial gain - he believes in the art, and strives for something more than wealth creation.

"Apart from examining Mr. Franco's career and public perception, the Play also uses the "James Franco" character as a vehicle to explore Mr. Broccoli's own feelings about life, death, his career, and his relationship with his father against the looming sense of mortality in the hospital waiting room. As one review explained, "this play becomes a kind of meta commentary on life, celebrity, loss, failure and friendship."1

"While not relevant to whether Mr. Franco could establish a valid claim against Mr. Broccoli in connection with the Play, the fact is that Mr. Broccoli is a long-time admirer of Mr. Franco and his work, and the portrayal is overwhelmingly positive. The Play specifically refers to Mr. Franco as "one of the most spontaneous and unique performers of his generation," and explains that if Mr. Franco "stands for anything, it's artistic simplicity."

"Mr. Franco Has No Viable Right-of-Publicity Claim

"The First Amendment protects Mr. Broccoli from any right-of-publicity or misappropriation claim in connection with the "James Franco" character in the Play. Under well-established law, celebrities simply do not enjoy absolute control over the use of their name and likeness, particularly in an expressive context, such as a play.2 Mr. Franco has benefited from this principle in numerous of his works with characters that were based on, or inspired by, real people and events.

"In Sarver v. Chartier, 813 F.3d 891, 896 (9th Cir. 2016), for example, an Army sergeant brought right-of-publicity claims against the producers of the film The Hurt Locker, which featured a fictional character that the plaintiff contended was based on him. In affirming the dismissal of the claims, the court explained that "The Hurt Locker is speech that is fully protected by the First Amendment, which safeguards the storytellers and artists who take the raw materials of life - including the stories of real individuals, ordinary or extraordinary - and transform them into art, be it articles, books, movies, or plays." Id. at 905. Almost four decades earlier, in Guglielmi v. Spelling-Goldberg Productions, 25 Cal. 3d 860, 862 (1979), Rudolph Valentino's nephew sued over a television movie titled Legend of Valentino: A Romantic Fiction, a fictionalized version of his uncle's life. In rejecting the claim, Chief Justice Bird wrote for the majority of the court in a now-widely-cited concurrence3 explaining that the First Amendment protected the film against plaintiff's cause of action for misappropriation of Valentino's name and likeness:

"Contemporary events, symbols and people are regularly used in fictional works. Fiction writers may be able to more persuasively, or more accurately, express themselves by weaving into the tale persons or events familiar to their readers. The choice is theirs. No author should be forced into creating mythological worlds or characters wholly divorced from reality. The right of publicity derived from public prominence does not confer a shield to ward off caricature, parody and satire. Rather, prominence invites creative comment. Surely, the range of free expression would be meaningfully reduced if prominent persons in the present and recent past were forbidden topics for the imaginations of authors of fiction. Id. at 869.4

"Without these critical protections, content creators would be required to obtain approval from any real person - or such person's estate - depicted in a television series, motion picture, or theatrical production, which would allow them to veto controversial or unflattering portrayals. This would place a significant restriction on the marketplace of ideas and would have prevented the production of acclaimed films such as Spotlight, The Social Network, and Selma. As mentioned above, Mr. Franco himself is no stranger to depicting real individuals, including in Milk, Lovelace, and Spring Breakers, among many others.

"Mr. Broccoli uses the "James Franco" character to comment on Mr. Franco's career and public perception, while using it as a vehicle to explore Mr. Broccoli's feelings about his own life and work, among other topics. In other words, in addition to dealing with a matter in the public interest - Mr. Franco and his career - the Play uses the character to enable Mr. Broccoli to "more persuasively, or more accurately, express [himself]." Guglielmi, 24 Cal. 3d at 869. See also Comedy III Productions, 25 Cal. 4th at 397 (explaining that "because celebrities take on personal meanings to many individuals in the society, the creative appropriation of celebrity images can be an important avenue of individual expression"). As a result, the Play enjoys broad protection under the First Amendment and against any potential right-of-publicity claim that Mr. Franco might assert.5

"Mr. Franco Has No Viable Trademark-Infringement Claim

"The Lanham Act and state trademark law do not exist to imbue trademark owners and celebrities with the unrestricted power to prevent the unauthorized use of their marks or names in expressive works. Instead, trademark law is "is intended to protect the ability of consumers to distinguish among competing producers, not to prevent all unauthorized uses" of a mark. Utah Lighthouse Ministry v. Found. for Apologetic Info., 527 F.3d 1045, 1052 (10th Cir. 2008). Based on the Play, no reasonable viewer would be confused into thinking that Mr. Franco had sponsored or approved the Play - in fact, the Play makes clear that the "James Franco" character is a fictionalized version of Mr. Franco, and there is absolutely nothing in the Play that suggests or implies that Mr. Franco himself had any involvement in the Play. The implausibility of consumer confusion would bar any trademark-infringement claim here.

"Even if Mr. Franco could somehow establish the elements of a Lanham Act claim, it would still fail because the Play is an expressive work entitled to full First Amendment protection. When a Lanham Act claim targets the unauthorized use of a mark in an expressive work, the traditional likelihood-of-confusion test does not apply because it "fails to account for the full weight of the public's interest in free expression." Mattel v. MCA Records, 296 F.3d 894, 900 (9th Cir. 2002). Instead, such claims must pass the Rogers test, which bars any Lanham Act claim arising from an expressive work unless the use of the mark "has no artistic relevance to the underlying work whatsoever, or, if it has some artistic relevance, unless the title explicitly misleads as to the source or the content of the work." Rogers v. Grimaldi, 875 F.2d 994, 999 (2d Cir. 1989). The Rogers test is highly protective of expression, and has since become the constitutional threshold for Lanham Act claims arising from the unauthorized use of marks within expressive works.6

"The first prong of the Rogers test is satisfied if the alleged mark as any artistic relevance to the underlying work. See Rogers, 875 F.2d at 999. Courts have interpreted this requirement to mean that "the level of artistic relevance of the trademark or other identifying material to the work merely must be above zero." Brown v. Electronic Arts, Inc., 724 F.3d 1235, 1243 (9th Cir. 2013) (brackets omitted). The second prong of the Rogers test is satisfied unless the defendant's work makes an "overt claim" or "explicit indication" that the plaintiff endorsed or was directly involved with the work. Rogers, 875 F.2d at 1001 ("The title 'Ginger and Fred' contains no explicit indication that Rogers endorsed the film or had a role in producing it"). This requirement of an "overt claim" applies even where consumers mistakenly believe there is some connection between the mark owner and the expressive work. See, e.g., ETW, 332 F.3d at 937 n.19 (finding that a painting of Tiger Woods did not expressly mislead consumers despite survey evidence that sixty-two percent of respondents believed the golfer had "an affiliation or connection" with the painting "or that he has given his approval or has sponsored it").7

"Because the Play is an expressive work entitled to full First Amendment protection, the Rogers test would apply to any trademark claim Mr. Franco might bring. It is beyond dispute that Mr. Franco's name is artistically relevant to a play that examines his career and public persona. Moreover, the Play does not make any explicit claim that Mr. Franco endorsed or was affiliated with the Play. To the contrary, Mr. Broccoli made clear in press interviews that the "James Franco" role would be played by different actors - not Mr. Franco8 - and never made any statement or suggestion that Mr. Franco sponsored or was otherwise involved with the Play. Accordingly, because the Rogers test is easily satisfied, the First Amendment bars any trademark-infringement claim by Mr. Franco.9

"Mr. Franco Must Cease Interfering with the Exhibition of the Play

"We request that Mr. Franco stop interfering with Mr. Broccoli's right to exhibit the Play, and Mr. Broccoli expressly reserves his right to pursue a claim for such interference. Despite the fact that he can rightfully exhibit the Play without Mr. Franco's permission, Mr. Broccoli is still an admirer of Mr. Franco, and is willing to engage in dialogue with him or his representatives regarding any specific objections he has to the Play or whether any particular disclaimer would alleviate Mr. Franco's concerns. Like Mr. Franco, Mr. Broccoli is dedicated to his artistic craft, and despite his legal right to exhibit the Play without Mr. Franco's permission, he would prefer to focus his time and energy on the Play, and not this dispute.

Please contact me at [number redacted for privacy] or my colleague Kathleen Cullinan at [number redacted for privacy] in the next two weeks to discuss this matter, hopefully to inform us that Mr. Franco has withdrawn his objection to the exhibition of the Play.10

"Sincerely,

Nicolas A. Jampol

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP"