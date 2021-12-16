Pianists Kirill Gerstein & Garrick Ohlsson Play Rachmaninof, Ravel, and More at The 92nd Street Y

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Kirill Gerstein & Garrick Ohlsson, pianos, play Rachmaninoff, Ravel, and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on February 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

World-renowned piano virtuosos Kirill Gerstein and Garrick Ohlsson combine forces for a two-piano concert featuring great showpieces of the duo-piano repertoire. Their program includes Busoni's transcription of the finale of Mozart's F-Major Piano Concerto, the two-piano version of Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Busoni's Fantasia Contrappuntistica - conjuring Bach with a 20th century sensibility - and Ravel's La Valse in its two-piano version.

THOMAS ADÈS: Powder Her Face Suite

RACHMANINOFF: Symphonic Dances

BUSONI: Fantasia Contrappuntistica

RAVEL: La Valse