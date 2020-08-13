Pianist Robert Levin 92Y Recital Rescheduled to Monday, August 17

Due to technical issues, master pianist Robert Levin has reschedule this afternoon's streaming recital.

Due to technical issues, master pianist Robert Levin has reschedule this afternoon's streaming recital to Monday, August 17 at 2 pm Eastern time.

His program will remain the same - works by Mozart, plus Mozartean improvisations on submitted themes.

Pianist and musicologist Robert Levin is widely credited with reviving the tradition of improvising cadenzas to piano concertos of Mozart and Beethoven, as the composers themselves once did.

For this program, he will play works by Mozart, and improvise in the Classical style on themes submitted by the audience.

You can access the show here https://www.92y.org/robert-levin-piano. Monday, August 17 at 2 PM.

