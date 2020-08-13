Pianist Robert Levin 92Y Recital Rescheduled to Monday, August 17
Due to technical issues, master pianist Robert Levin has reschedule this afternoon's streaming recital.
Due to technical issues, master pianist Robert Levin has reschedule this afternoon's streaming recital to Monday, August 17 at 2 pm Eastern time.
His program will remain the same - works by Mozart, plus Mozartean improvisations on submitted themes.
Pianist and musicologist Robert Levin is widely credited with reviving the tradition of improvising cadenzas to piano concertos of Mozart and Beethoven, as the composers themselves once did.
For this program, he will play works by Mozart, and improvise in the Classical style on themes submitted by the audience.
You can access the show here https://www.92y.org/robert-levin-piano. Monday, August 17 at 2 PM.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
COME FROM AWAY Creators on Film Adaptation- 'We've Turned in a Draft'
The Broadway community may be experiencing some downtime, but Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are staying busy. In a recent inter...