Pianist Lara Downes will Present 'Meditations on Freedom' as Part of GatherNYC's MINDFUL MINUTES
GatherNYC, the revolutionary weekly concert series normally held at SubCulture in downtown Manhattan, last week kicked off Mindful Minutes by GatherNYC: brief live-streamed performances several times a week at 11am, featuring artists from the GatherNYC community and beyond. On Friday, June 19, pianist Lara Downes gives a special Juneteenth presentation titled "Meditations on Freedom" in which she weaves together music of several Black composers including Duke Ellington and William Grant Still with her own thoughts on the significance of the historic date and the notion of freedom expressed through music.
The performance takes place on Facebook live at 11am EST, and will also be available for viewing after the broadcast.
The performance will be broadcast on GatherNYC's Facebook page, and though it will be public and available to all, donations to support the continuation of the "Mindful Minutes" project, designed to offer compensation to artists who have lost much of their livelihood for the foreseeable future, are welcome. GatherNYC stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and will donate 10% of all funds raised to the American Civil Liberties Union. The remaining funds will compensate the performers during this difficult time.
DONATE: https://www.facebook.com/donate/324303348556582/
