Phylicia Rashad, Javier Muñoz, Brian Cox and More Star in Arian Moayed's THE MAN IN RED Christmas Radio Play

Award-winning actor, director and writer Arian Moayed (Succession, Inventing Anna) wrote and directed an Original Christmas Radio Play "THE MAN IN RED" with original music by Butch Phelps, now available free on all audio streaming platforms.

Seconds before liftoff on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus' eyes are fixated on The Naughty List and on one name in particular: Melody Sanchez. With hardships piling on at home, it is getting more difficult than ever for her to believe. When Santa makes a crash landing, he does the unthinkable and quits Christmas. Will Santa overcome his doubts and unveil his own truth and kindness?

The cast features Aimee Carrero (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Brian Cox (Succession), Brandon Dirden (The Americans), Brendan Donaldson (The Amityville Horror), Rodney Gardiner (David Makes Man), Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans), Sue Jean Kim (I Know This Much Is True), Javier Muñoz (Hamliton), Phylicia Rashad (Jingle Jangle), Lily Santiago, Lauren Sharpe (Boardwalk Empire), and Cecilia Suárez (The House of Flowers).

The Man in Red is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram/Facebook, TikTok/Resso, Google Play/YouTube, Amazon, Soundtrack by Twitch, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, Napster, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, Anghami, KKBox, NetEase (beta), MediaNet, Shazam

A full list of where the album can be found is here.

www.themaninredalbum.com