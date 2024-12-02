Photos: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Visit BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yesterday, 'New Girl' Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brother' Jonathan Scott attended a performance of BACK TO THE FUTURE at the Winter Garden. See photos here!

They duo went backstage after the performance to pose with the DeLorean, meet the cast, and celebrate the show’s final month on Broadway

Teenager Marty McFly finds himself accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric Doc Brown. Stranded in the past, Marty must make sure his parents fall in love or risk erasing his own future—while finding a way to return to 1985. Packed with humor, adventure, and just the right amount of sci-fi, Back to the Future stays true to the spirit of the original movie while adding new twists for the stage.

