Photos: Young, Gifted, and Broadway Hosts 2nd Annual Spotlight Ceremony

Young Gifted and Broadway hosted its 2nd annual “Spotlight Ceremony” this past weekend on June 28th, 2025 in the Barrymore Room at the Marriott Marquis. Check out photos from the event.

It was a day to celebrate Broadway’s best and brightest young stars. The event is an opportunity to recognize those who were on the stage during the 2024-25 season, both on and off Broadway and a chance to put the spotlight on current and recent Broadway youth performers from MJ The Musical, The Lion King, GYPSY, and more!!

This is the second year Young Gifted and Broadway (YGB) hosted the event, with a special spotlight on the following for their performance in Broadway and off-Broadway shows: Albert Rhodes Jr, Juliana Martinez, Leela Chopra, Austin Elle Fisher, Jacob Pham (The Lion King), Julius-Raymond Weems IV, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr, Emjay Roa, Eric A. Williams (MJ The Musical) Summer Rae Daney, Kyleigh Vickers, Jade Smith, Marley Gomes, Mila Jaymes, Hunter Capellan, Jace Bently, Ethan Joseph, Jayden Theophile (GYPSY), Kane Miller, Kari Latorre (Ragtime) Rhylee Watson (Ashes & Ink), Mekhi Richardson, Walter Russell III (Lights Out: Nat King Cole).

In addition to recognizing the young Broadway performers, the event also honored Broadway kid icon, Ralph Carter, who received the Legacy award as well as the announcement that going forward the annual event will be named the Ralph Carter Awards- or The Carters. When Carter was just 12 years old he earned both a Drama Desk and Theatre World awards and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Travis Younger in the 1973 Broadway production of "Raisin". During the 1974 Tony awards he performed the song “Sidewalk Tree” live before a broadcast audience of over 20 million viewers. Carter would go on to be remembered as Michael Evans, the youngest child of Evans family on the CBS sitcom Good Times. It was also announced that each year another former Broadway kid performer will be handed the Legacy award so that current Broadway kids can celebrate those who may inspire them.

“I was really excited to get the chance to meet Mr. Ralph Carter in person. I know that he has accomplished all the things I want to do with my career and I know that we ( young Broadway kids) stand on his shoulders, he helped us get here to the Broadway stage” said Phierce Phoenix, who presented awards during the ceremony and herself a Broadway kid, who made her debut in Tina! The Tina Turner Musical.

An additional award was given to Renel Roach, child guardian at Disney’s The Lion King in recognition of her guidance and caring of so many Lion King cubs she has taken under her wing backstage at the Minskoff Theatre.

Young Gifted and Broadway first came together as a group of Broadway kids singing at Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square. Since that day four years ago, founder Angela Russell, has organized masterclasses, cabarets, theater nights, and Broadway parent webinars all to encourage young performers to follow their dreams.

“The space YGB creates for kids who star on Broadway fills an important need that has been overlooked for far too long. The Spotlight Ceremony gives the performers a chance to be celebrated, to celebrate those that support them and to recognize the hard work and sacrifice behind the scenes. said Lori L. Hayes, whose son Jackson Hayes was in both The Lion King and MJ The Musical “We are forever grateful for the support!”

For more information on Young Gifted and Broadway go to www.younggiftedbroadway.org.

Photo Credit: Young Gifted and Broadway



