Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams and more.
Cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out took a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard!
See the photos and video below!
Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.
In the Tony Award-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
Photo credit: Avery Brunkus
The cast of Take Me Out
Take Me Out Billboard
The cast of Take Me Out
The cast of Take Me Out
The cast of Take Me Out
The cast of Take Me Out
The cast of Take Me Out
The cast of Take Me Out
The cast of Take Me Out
More Hot Stories For You
November 11, 2022
See photos of Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
New Tour of MAMMA MIA! To Hit The Road In 2023
November 11, 2022
According to an Equity casting notice, a new national tour of the hit musical, Mamma Mia!, will hit the road in 2023.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out Today
November 11, 2022
PS CLASSICS, the label dedicated to the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, has released the second solo album by Victoria Clark, the Tony Award-winning actress who opened last night on Broadway in the acclaimed new musical Kimberly Akimbo.
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale
November 11, 2022
Broadway's longest running American musical has reached another milestone! On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 26th year as a Broadway institution.
Meet the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 11, 2022
Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre when it begins previews tonight, Friday, November 11, 2022 ahead of an opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Meet the cast of Ohio State Murders here!