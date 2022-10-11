Photos & Video: Inside Rehearsals for ALADDIN North American Tour Launching Tonight

The North American tour of Disney's Aladdin launches tonight, Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30pm at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY, where the hit Broadway musical comedy will play for two weeks through Sunday, October 23, 2022. The tour will play 36 cities during the 2022-23 season, with additional cities to be announced.

Check out rehearsal photos and videos below!

The production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody Hernández, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Maya Kazzaz, Brandon J. Large, Lauren Mariasoosay, Melissa Hunter McCann, Angelina Mullins, Omar Nieves, Ryan Rodiño, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith and Asten Stewart.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Since the show's 2014 Broadway premiere, more than 14 million people have seen 10 productions around the world; two new productions will open in the 12 months ahead.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

Photo credit: Pedro Estevez/Unreel Films