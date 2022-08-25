Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
Click Here for More on Kinky Boots

Photos & Video: First Look at Callum Francis, Christian Douglas & More in KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway

Kinky Boots is a celebration of the best in all of us — the challenges that shape our journey, the joys that keep us going and the shoes that lift us up along the way!

Aug. 25, 2022  

The Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots began performances at Stage 42 on July 26th and will open tonight, August 25th. Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Check out photos and video below!

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Matthew Michael Janisse, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Photo credit: Matt Murphy / MurphyMade

Brianna Stoute and Christian Douglas
Brianna Stoute and Christian Douglas

Callum Francis
Callum Francis

Callum Francis and Angels
Callum Francis and Angels

Danielle Hope
Danielle Hope

Christian Douglas, Callum Francis and <a target=Kinky Boots Company" height="400" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2193279/tn-500_6-christiandouglas,callumfrancisandkinkybootscompany.jpg" width="600" />
Christian Douglas, Callum Francis and Kinky Boots Company

Kinky Boots Company
Kinky Boots Company

Callum Francis and <a target=Kinky Boots Company" height="400" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2193279/tn-500_8-callumfrancisandkinkybootscompany.jpg" width="600" />
Callum Francis and Kinky Boots Company

Christian Douglas
Christian Douglas

Callum Francis
Callum Francis

Sean Stelle and Angels
Sean Stelle and Angels

Kinky Boots Company
Kinky Boots Company

Callum Francis and <a target=Kinky Boots Company" height="400" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2193279/tn-500_4-callumfrancisandkinkybootscompany.jpg" width="600" />
Callum Francis and Kinky Boots Company

Kinky Boots
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Meet CHICAGO's New Roxie- POSE Star Angelica RossVIDEO: Meet CHICAGO's New Roxie- POSE Star Angelica Ross
August 25, 2022

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and human rights advocate Angelica Ross making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Ross just met the press ahead of her opening night and we are taking you inside the big day at the Civilian Hotel. Watch this video as she chats about how she landed the role, what Broadway means to her, and so much more!
VIDEO: Westlife's Mark Feehily and Hadley Fraser Sing 'Lily's Eyes' From THE SECRET GARDENVIDEO: Westlife's Mark Feehily and Hadley Fraser Sing 'Lily's Eyes' From THE SECRET GARDEN
August 24, 2022

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, the Tony Award-winning musical THE SECRET GARDEN returns to the West End for a one-night-only concert celebration at The London Palladium on Sunday 28 August. Watch Westlife's Mark Feehily and Hadley Fraser sing 'Lily's Eyes' here!
VIDEO: Meet the Stars of Broadway-Bound DEATH OF A SALESMANVIDEO: Meet the Stars of Broadway-Bound DEATH OF A SALESMAN
August 23, 2022

Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which is due to open on October 9 at the Hudson Theatre. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day! Check out interviews with the cast in this video.
VIDEO: Watch David Archuleta in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn AmphitheatreVIDEO: Watch David Archuleta in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
August 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now running through October 20th, 2022. Check out video of the cast in action below!
VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant ParkVIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 20, 2022

This week's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of 1776, Come From Away, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, and Wicked. Watch highlights in this video!