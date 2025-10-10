Photos: Tony-Winner Nicole Scherzinger Makes Her Carnegie Hall Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning Broadway star Nicole Scherzinger made her Carnegie Hall debut on Wednesday, October 8. Check out photos from the performance below.

The former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls was joined by a live band as she performed hits from both Broadway and pop music.

Reflecting on her debut, Scherzinger said, “Performing at Carnegie Hall is the realization of a lifelong dream for me. To stand on this iconic stage is not just a milestone, but a moment of profound gratitude and artistic fulfillment.”

Nicole Scherzinger is a Grammy Award-nominated, platinum-selling singer, actress, and dancer. She recently returned to Broadway, reprising her Olivier Award-winning performance as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. The West End production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, and Scherzinger received both an Olivier Award and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance.

She made her West End debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Her additional theatre credits include Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Show Boat, and Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. On television, she has appeared on The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and NBC’s Annie Live! and voiced Moana’s mother, Sina, in Disney’s Moana films. A global performer, Scherzinger is also the former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, one of the best-selling music groups of all time.

Photo Credit: Alex Arnold