Photos: The WNET Group Hosts 2025 Gala Celebrating Public Media And The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, The WNET Group, home of PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW, network NJ PBS, and Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM, hosted its 2025 gala to celebrate the arts and public media, paying homage to The WNET Group’s mission to use the power of media to educate, inform, entertain, and inspire audiences everywhere. See photos from the event.

The celebratory evening featured a special performance by leading Hollywood and Broadway icon, Alan Cumming. Known for his roles on both stage (Cabaret) and screen (Avengers: Doomsday, The Good Wife, Traitors, PBS’ MASTERPIECE Mystery!), the winner of two Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, and BAFTA Award, closed out the night with an unforgettable performance at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Event Highlights:

Chairman of WNET’s Board of Trustees, James A. Attwood opened the evening reflecting on public media’s current moment:

“We are in truly unprecedented and turbulent times… and we are relying on our individual supporters to help us face these new challenges.”

“We continue to serve our communities by bringing viewers the quality content that commercial media can’t – particularly the absolute best in the performing arts and trustworthy journalism. Tonight we are here to celebrate this important work.”

The WNET Group President & CEO, Neal Shapiro, took to the stage to highlight the diversity of valuable programming that WNET provides, including everything from nature documentaries with “breathtaking views of the natural world” to “transcendent” arts and culture performances that “lift your soul.”

“It's especially true that we’re here to recognize the vital role that public media plays in the health of our democracy and the future of our country.”

Hari Sreenivasan, host of Amanpour and Company, joined the stage to introduce Alan Cumming’s performance. Sreenivasan highlighted the rich, broad offerings of public media, and its powerful community impact which he emphasized requires only a fraction of the cost of big streamers today to survive. Sreenivasan also shared his heartfelt and inspiring stories around how the arts have and continue to bring communities together:

“Art has the opportunity to bring us together and unite us, so that we can share and understand how people see the world in a different way. That’s what public media does so well.”

Alan Cumming took the stage to treat guests with the evening’s marquee performance.

Cumming opened with a performance of “But Alive!” from the Broadway musical Applause, which was also featured in the 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards aired on PBS’ Great Performances.

After a comedic set that amused the room, Cumming shared heartfelt words around the need for kindness and compassion in the current climate. The award-winning actor and host shared his personal stories of immigrating to the U.S. and the core values that he still holds dear and is hopeful will still endure, sharing, “I will always be an American.”

Cumming also celebrated the many critical resources, including the arts, The WNET Group champions that he emphasized, “is now being taken away.”

Also included in his medley were Broadway hits “Mein Herr” (Cabaret), “How Did We Come to This?” (Wild Party), “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret), and “The Ladies Who Lunch” (Company).

For over 60 years, The WNET Group has dedicated itself to educating, inspiring, and entertaining audiences, providing countless points of entry to consume Broadway and theater content and closing the access gap to millions across the nation. The WNET Gala has united many stars and industry leaders like Rita Moreno, Vin Diesel, and others behind this important cause.

This year, WNET’s “Broadway and Beyond” programming initiative returns to offer a wide range of Broadway and arts programming to the general public, available on-air and online. The 2025 “Broadway and Beyond” lineup includes a special collection of programs such as Great Performances, American Masters, ALL ARTS, and many others. WNET’s 2025 Great Performances will offer a “Broadway’s Best” lineup of recent productions: Next to Normal, Yellow Face, Girl from the North Country, and Kiss Me, Kate for audiences to enjoy.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee just announced that Great Performances will receive a special Tony Honor that recognizes Excellence in Theatre and outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry. Great Performances is being recognized for more than 50 years of bringing performing arts programming to PBS stations nationwide, with more available online.

Broadway and Beyond programs are available across all of The WNET Group’s public media channels and platforms: THIRTEEN, ALL ARTS, WLIW/WLIW-FM, and NJ PBS. Enjoy the show! Learn more at thirteen.org/broadway.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WNET Group

Deals from Just in Time Circle in the Square (Broadway) Look out, Jonathan's back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Get Tickets from $159.00