Photos: The Piano Pod Presents First Live Event At Stiefel Hall

The acclaimed podcast and YouTube series The Piano Pod held its first live concert event at Stiefel Hall, The New School, presented in partnership with Mannes Prep. Check out photos of the event.

Conceived and hosted by Executive Producer Yukimi Song, the event marked a milestone for the show, which has become a hub for artists and educators exploring the intersection of music, creativity, and community.

The concert featured pianists Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska, Eleonor Bindman, Dr. Nnenna Ogwo, and Donna Weng Friedman, each offering a distinct musical perspective. Blending performance and dialogue, the afternoon invited the audience into an open conversation about artistry, mentorship, and the evolving role of classical music in the modern world.

Through this live iteration, The Piano Pod extended its digital mission — fostering connection and curiosity among musicians and listeners — into an in-person format, engaging attendees in an experience that was both intimate and interactive.

Photo Credit: Vincent Carvalho



Caroline Sonett-Assor, Donna Weng Friedman, Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska, Yukimi Song, Dr. Nnenna Ogwo, and Eleonor Bindman

Yukimi Song

Audience

Panelists

Nnenna Ogwo

Donna Weng Friedman

Donna Weng Friedman

Donna Weng Friedman, Yukimi Song

Caroline Sonett-Assor, Donna Weng Friedman, Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska, Yukimi Song, Dr. Nnenna Ogwo, and Eleonor Bindman

Panelists

Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska

Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska

Eleonor Bindman

Eleonor Bindman

Nnenna Ogwo

Dr. Nnenna Ogwo, Donna Weng Friedman, Yukimi Song, Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska, and Eleonor Bindman

Yukimi Song

Yukimi Song

Yukimi Song