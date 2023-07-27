Photos: The Muppets of SESAME STREET Get Ready for Off-Broadway

Following last year's SOLD-OUT debut, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, The Count, Gabrielle, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites are bringing the biggest, brightest, furriest musical in town back to Off-Broadway!

This brand-new story follows The Muppets from Sesame Street as they learn what it takes to put on their very own musical, complete with music, dancing, costumes, and plenty of theatre magic.

Featuring classic Sesame Street songs including “C is for Cookie”, “Rubber Duckie”, “I Love Trash”, “Fuzzy and Blue”, “Sing After Me” and more; plus, brand new songs by Broadway favorites Tom Kitt and Helen Park and award-winning composer Nate Edmondson, Sesame Street the Musical creates the perfect musical experience for young and young-at-heart Sesame Street fans.

Written & Directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and Produced by Rockefeller Productions, the award-winning team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam, and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

The furry cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski