Photos: The Cast of IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE! at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood

The production at The Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, from November 7 to December 15, 2024.
Ben Decter and Kristin Hanggi's production It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! will play a six-week limited engagement at The Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, from November 7 to December 15, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, November 14. Check out all new photos of the cast below!
It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who's in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking Jackson's sister, Lucy. Lucy, who attends the same school's special day class, has epilepsy and related learning challenges. To avoid expulsion, Jackson's principal insists he explain himself to the entire school. In response, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical using music he "borrows" from his composer dad. Through each family member's bravery, we watch healing begin for all.
The cast of It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price!, which was announced in July 2024, features CJ Eldred as Daniel, Jenna Pastuszek as Emma, Faith Graham as Lucy, Charlie Stover as Jackson, Erin Choi as Coco, Dahlya Glick as Ms. Friss, Desi Dennis-Dylan as Mrs. McKackney, Jonah Orona as Tyler Price.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox
Jonah Orona
Charlie Stover, Jonah Orona
Faith Graham
CJ Eldred, Jenna Pastuszek, Charlie Stover, Faith Graham
Ben Decter and Kristin Hanggi with the cast
Charlie Stover, Faith Graham
Charlie Stover, Faith Graham, and Jonah Orona
Maxx Reed, Kristin Hanggi, Ben Decter
Kristin Hanggi, Ben Decter
