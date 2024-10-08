Photos: Teal Wicks, Corey Mach and More in & JULIET North American Tour

The production stars Rachel Simone Webb in the title role of 'Juliet' and more.
The North American tour of & Juliet has officially launched! Get a first look at photos here! The cast includes Rachel Simone Webb in the title role of ‘Juliet,’ Paul-Jordan Jansen as ‘Lance,’ Teal Wicks as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nick Drake as ‘May,’ Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Michael Canu as ‘Romeo,’ and Mateus Leite Cardoso as ‘François.’
The ensemble includes Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith, and Francisco Thurston.
The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.
Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Corey Mach and Teal Wicks
Corey Mach and the company
Kathryn Allison and Paul-Jordan Jansen
Mateus Leite Cardoso and Nick Drake
Mateus Leite Cardoso and Rachel Simone Webb
Michael Canu and the company
Nick Drake
Paul-Jordan Jansen and Kathryn Allison
Rachel Simone Webb and Mateus Leite Cardoso
Rachel Simone Webb and Michael Canu
Rachel Simone Webb and Michael Canu
Rachel Simone Webb and the company
Rachel Simone Webb and the company
Teal Wicks and Corey Mach
Teal Wicks and Rachel Simone Webb
Teal Wicks, Rachel Simone Webb, Nick Drake and Kathryn Allison
The company
The company
