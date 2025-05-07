Photos: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Rehearsals at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater at Harvard University’s production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Tuesday, May 20. See rehearsal photos here!



A naïve and impossibly upbeat Brit, Dougal, has just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding—the dad he’s never known. Robin, the sister of the bride, is at the airport to pick him up—and she’s late for work. Hungry for an adventure in the city he’s only seen in movies, Dougal hopes native New Yorker Robin will be his guide. Taking inspiration from traditional rom-coms, this “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical balances life’s sweetness and struggle as Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.



Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty star in A.R.T. production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael are understudies.



Two Strangers is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan. The creative team includes Tim Jackson (direction and choreography), Soutra Gilmour (scenic and costume design), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Tony Gayle and Cody Spencer (sound design), Earon Chew Nealey (hair, wig, and makeup design), Lux Pyramid (orchestrations), Nick Finlow (music supervision), Benedict Braxton-Smith (associate music supervision), and Jeffrey Campos (music direction). Judith Schoenfeld is the production stage manager. Fatimah Amill is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by C12 Casting / Stephen Kopel. Asmeret Ghebremichael is the associate director and choreographer, Brian Webb is the associate scenic designer, Ricky Lurie is the associate costume designer, and Kirk Fitzgerald is the associate lighting designer.