Photos: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Rehearsals at A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) is currently in rehearsals rehearsals for the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). See photos here! Phoenix Best (Macbeth in Stride) and Vincent Michael (Mystic Pizza) will serve as understudies for its production.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) makes its North American debut at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Tuesday, May 20, opens officially on Friday, May 30, and runs through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Christiani Pitts plays Robin and Sam Tutty plays Dougal in rom-com-inspired musical written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.