Photos: TKTS Times Square Turns 49 - See the Iconic Ticket Booth Through the Years

Since the iconic TKTS by TDF Booth in Times Square reopened on September 14, 2021, they have resumed their role as the go-to destination for same-day evening (and next day matinee) discount tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. Founded by TDF (aka Theatre Development Fund), the not-for-profit organization that makes the performing arts accessible to all, TKTS turns 49 this Saturday, June 25.

Since TDF opened TKTS on June 25, 1973, they have sold more than 67.75 million discount theatre tickets up to 50% off to audiences from around the world. TKTS's small service charge (currently $6 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF's many education, accessibility and service programs.

Making theatre affordable and providing a fellowship of theatre lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. Housed under red glass steps, the current TKTS Booth opened in 2008 and garnered more than a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and they are a popular destination for locals and visitors 365 days a year.

When TDF opened TKTS during the administration of Mayor John V. Lindsay, they did not know they were creating a phenomenon that would be replicated worldwide. After TKTS's amazing success during the initial years, TDF set up a special National Services division to help other not-for-profit performing arts service agencies open their own same-day discount ticket booths. Using TKTS as a model, TDF was responsible for helping to develop booths in Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, London and Sydney.

