Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Celebrates Opening Night

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Last night, Broadway celebrated the final opening of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is directed by Anne Kauffman and will run for 80 performances only.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years. Its run at BAM welcomed new audiences and broke every house record at the Harvey Theater. This is the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus, 35 years ago.

Producer Jeremy O. Harris threw a private party at Holiday Bar to celebrate the big night and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window






Related Stories
Video: Watch a Clip From THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN’S WINDOW Photo
Video: Watch a Clip From THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN’S WINDOW
Watch a clip of Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan in Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window on Broadway.
Photos: Isaac and Brosnahan Take First Bway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Photos: Isaac and Brosnahan Take First Bway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
 The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, officially began performances on Broadway last night, April 25. Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
All new ticket initiatives have been revealed for Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway in which for the first two weeks of performances, the first two rows will be on sale for $40 per ticket. Learn how to get your hands on tickets here!
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Meet The Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Meet The Press!
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Today the show's stars met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment. See photos from the event! 

More Hot Stories For You


Eleri Ward To Celebrate Vinyl Edition Of Acoustic Sondheim Album 'Keep A Tender Distance At Joe's Pub, June 5Eleri Ward To Celebrate Vinyl Edition Of Acoustic Sondheim Album 'Keep A Tender Distance At Joe's Pub, June 5
April 28, 2023

Singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will return to Joe's Pub in New York on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM to perform selections from her new album Keep A Tender Distance from Ghostlights Records.
Actors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway LeagueActors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway League
April 28, 2023

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, and The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, officially have a new contract governing touring productions, following ratification by vote of Equity membership.
MCC Releases Recording of Joy Woods' 'I Could Have Danced All Night'MCC Releases Recording of Joy Woods' 'I Could Have Danced All Night'
April 28, 2023

MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) have released a professional recording for the song “I Could Have Danced All Night” from the musical My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is available to stream now on all music platforms.
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Celebrates Opening Night
April 28, 2023

Broadway just celebrated the final opening of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the  James Earl Jones Theatre. Producer Jeremy O. Harris threw a private party at Holiday Bar to celebrate the big night and you can check out photos here.
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 SeasonTony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season
April 28, 2023

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the third and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
share