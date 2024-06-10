Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Notebook, the new Broadway musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, celebrated 100 performances on Broadway on Saturday evening, June 8.

See photos below!

The Notebook opened on March 14 and began previews on Saturday, February 10, 2024.



Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).



Following its April 19th release by Atlantic Records, The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect.



The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.



The Notebook recently received three Tony Award nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards. Maryann Plunkett is nominated for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical, Dorian Harewood is nominated for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Bekah Brunstetter is nominated for Best Book of a Musical.