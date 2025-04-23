Photos: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following his sold-out 2023 performance of The Great War & The Great Gatsby, historian and narrator John Monsky returned to Carnegie Hall on Monday and Tuesday nights. See photos here!

Joined by a cast of Broadway stars, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and a special appearance from Broadway Inspirational Voices, the event brought history to life onstage for the rapt audience, which included Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall Clive Gillinson, Katie Couric, Peter Cincotti, members of the Harlem Hellfighters, and supportive parents Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, cheering on cast member Gracie McGraw. Also making special appearances were descendants of some of the historical figures in the program, including Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, James Reese Europe, President Harry S. Truman, Irving Berlin, as well as Medal of Honor recipient Captain Jack H. Jacobs. Photos from the performances are now available for download at the following link. Video clips are available to news outlets upon request.



Directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this newly reimagined production—equal parts concert, suspense, drama, romance, tribute, and exhibition of rare and iconic images and film from the National Archives—brought fresh insights, newly uncovered research, and additional musical selections to create a vivid and emotionally powerful journey for this musical and visual exploration of World War I.



Joining Monsky onstage were Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal), Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Micaela Diamond (Parade), Gracie McGraw (Babe at The New Group), and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Boulevard). Ian Weinberger (Hamilton) served as music supervisor, conductor, and arranger. Trey Ellett is associate director, with Emily Maltby as choreographer. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.



The Great War & The Great Gatsby will be released for broadcast via an upcoming televised event thanks to the generous support of Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin and his civic engagement initiative Griffin Catalyst. With the aim of “Catalyzing American Achievement,” one of Griffin Catalyst’s six priority areas is Freedom & Democracy, core ideas enshrined in John Monsky’s creative work at American History Unbound.

