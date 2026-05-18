Videos: See Nicole Scherzinger Perform Broadway Songs in New Concert Clips

This Friday, PBS Great Performances will air a televised version of An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, the 2025 solo concert at Royal Albert Hall from the Tony Award winner. The concert features Scherzinger performing Broadway standards and pop songs with a full orchestra.

Watch two clips from the special below, which sees Scherzinger sing "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret" and "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl." Tune in to watch the special presentation on Friday, May 22, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

For the concert, Scherzinger returned to London for the Royal Albert Hall show, which showcased the former 'Pussycat Doll' singer's pop hits alongside a range of Broadway classics. This concert marked her first major solo show in the UK in 13 years and her first full show at the Royal Albert Hall.

The concert performance followed her celebrated turn as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, where she received international acclaim in London's West End and on Broadway for starring in the reimagining from director Jamie Lloyd. The portrayal garnered Scherzinger both an Olivier and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger is part of Great Performances’ annual “Broadway’s Best” 2026 lineup, which also includes Suffs and Irving Berlin's Top Hat.

"Maybe This Time"

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"Don't Rain on My Parade"

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Photo Credit: Dom Thomas