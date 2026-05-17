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Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays

The most Tony-nominated plays of 2026 are Death of a Salesman and Pedipus.

By:

 Tonys season is here at last! Did you know that 21 plays opened on Broadway in the 2025/26 season? 18 of them have a big reason to celebrate this month because they all earned nominations for Tony Awards!

Earlier this week, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there to speak with all of them! Check out photos from behind the scenes with the nominees as they chatted with Richard Ridge and passed on our very own Tiny Tony.

P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Korins

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Korins

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Korins

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Jake Bell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Jake Bell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Jake Bell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Gina Gionfriddo

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Gina Gionfriddo

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Gina Gionfriddo

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Gina Gionfriddo

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Samuel D. Hunter

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Samuel D. Hunter

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Samuel D. Hunter

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kenn Lubin

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kenn Lubin

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kenn Lubin

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Lee Kinney

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Heather Gilbert

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Lee Kinney, Heather Gilbert

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Stacey Derosier

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Stacey Derosier

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Stacey Derosier

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Stacey Derosier

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Stefania Bulbarella

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Beowulf Boritt, Stefania Bulbarella

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Will Harrison

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Will Harrison

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Will Harrison

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Will Harrison

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Whitney White

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Whitney White

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Whitney White

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Whitney White

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Whitney White

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Brenda Abbandandolo

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Isabella Byrd

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Isabella Byrd, Brenda Abbandandolo

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Steve Bargonetti

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Steve Bargonetti

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Steve Bargonetti

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Justin Ellington

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Justin Ellington

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Justin Ellington

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Lear deBessonet, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow, Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Rosenblatt

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Rosenblatt

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Rosenblatt

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Richard Thoms

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Rockwell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Rockwell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
David Rockwell

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Strong

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Strong

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Strong

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Strong

Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays Image
Mark Strong

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Play - Top 3
1. A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC
7.5% of votes
2. Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons
6% of votes
3. Kenrex - Lucille Lortel Theatre
4.5% of votes

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