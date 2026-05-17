Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2026 Tony Award Nominees for Plays
The most Tony-nominated plays of 2026 are Death of a Salesman and Pedipus.
Tonys season is here at last! Did you know that 21 plays opened on Broadway in the 2025/26 season? 18 of them have a big reason to celebrate this month because they all earned nominations for Tony Awards!
Earlier this week, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there to speak with all of them! Check out photos from behind the scenes with the nominees as they chatted with Richard Ridge and passed on our very own Tiny Tony.
P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.
See the full list of nominees here!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Kenn Lubin
Kenn Lubin
Kenn Lubin
Beowulf Boritt, Stefania Bulbarella
Isabella Byrd, Brenda Abbandandolo
Lear deBessonet, Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Richard Thoms
Videos