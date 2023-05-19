Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

The best of Broadway and beyond gathered to celebrate the awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Today, May 19, 2023 the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, at at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).
See Part 1 of BWW's red carpet coverage of the Drama League Awards here!
The event boasted a star-studded red carpet crowd featuring stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Jessica Chastain, Ana Uzele, Montego Glover, Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles, Alex Newell, Micaela Diamond, J. Harrison Ghee, Rachel Brosnahan, Arian Moayed, Oscar Isaac and more! See photos from the event here!
See who took home 2023 Drama League Awards here!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Gargi Mukherjee
Saheema Li
J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee
Jordan Roth, Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James
Jordan E. Cooper
Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney
Marla Mindella
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Eva Price
Stephanie Berry and David Mendizabel
Nicki Hunter and Barry Grove
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Brian Moreland
Robert E. Wankel and Neil Meron
Jodie Comer
Oscar Isaac, Anne Kaufman and Rachel Brosnahan
Oscar Isaac, Anne Kaufman, Rachel Brosnahan and Joi Gresham
Oscar Isaac, Anne Kaufman, Miriam Silverman, Rachel Brosnahan and Joi Gresham
Sue Wagner, Oscar Isaac, Anne Kaufman, Rachel Brosnahan, Joi Gresham, John Johnson and Greg Nobile
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan
