Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

The best of Broadway and beyond gathered to celebrate the awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

By:
Today, May 19, 2023 the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, at at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).

See Part 1 of BWW's red carpet coverage of the Drama League Awards here!

The event boasted a star-studded red carpet crowd featuring stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Jessica Chastain, Ana Uzele, Montego Glover, Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles, Alex Newell, Micaela Diamond, J. Harrison Ghee, Rachel Brosnahan, Arian Moayed, Oscar Isaac and more! See photos from the event here!

See who took home 2023 Drama League Awards here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1 Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1

The 2023 Drama League Awards welcomes stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Ben Platt, Phillipa Soo, NaTasha Yvette Williams and more! See photos from the event!

See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners! Photo
See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!

Today, May 19, the best of Broadway gathers to celebrate the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Check back to find out who will win!

Harvey Fierstein, Audra McDonald, and Laurie Metcalf Will Present New York Drama Critics C Photo
Harvey Fierstein, Audra McDonald, and Laurie Metcalf Will Present New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle has announced that Carolee Carmello, Harvey Fierstein, Audra McDonald, Laurie Metcalf, and Brandon Uranowitz will be the presenters of its 2023 awards.

SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, is pleased to announce the winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Find out who won here!


